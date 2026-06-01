Physicist Praveen Gowtham gets 1st Hero FLEX from Open Bionics

Prosthetic reads muscle signals with AI

Fitted last month, Hero FLEX has already made everyday tasks way easier for Gowtham: he can now open bottles and hold his dog's leash.

He shared, "But I think the real winner is that it's super lightweight and breathable — that's the major one."

Released in May 2026, this prosthetic uses robotics and AI to read muscle signals for natural movement.

Each arm is custom-made using 3-D scanning and weighs just 0.91kg; wireless sensors pick up muscle movements and turn them into hand actions almost instantly.