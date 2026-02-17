Physicists create visible time crystal that oscillates for hours Technology Feb 17, 2026

NYU physicists have built a "time crystal" you can actually see, using just two tiny Styrofoam beads and sound waves.

The beads floated in place and started moving in a repeating pattern—61 times per second—for hours on end.

This experiment is a big step for understanding weird physics and could even help explain things like our body clocks.