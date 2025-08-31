Beware of phishing emails about e-PAN card download

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning against phishing emails impersonating the Income Tax Department . These fraudulent messages often offer services like downloading an e-PAN and may try to extract sensitive personal or financial information from unsuspecting individuals. The PIB has cautioned that such communications could be fake and part of larger phishing schemes.

No solicitation IT department never asks for sensitive information The Income Tax Department has clarified that it never asks for detailed personal or financial information via email. It doesn't ask for PINs, passwords, or access credentials for bank accounts, credit cards, or other financial platforms. The department has strongly advised individuals not to engage with such communications in any way.

Twitter Post PIB warns against such phishing emails 📢Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓#PIBFactCheck



⚠️This Email is #Fake



✅Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information



➡️Details on reporting phishing E-mails: https://t.co/nMxyPtwN00 pic.twitter.com/M1Onqor36w — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 31, 2025

Safety measures What to do if you receive such emails? The official website of the Income Tax Department advises users not to reply to emails claiming to be from the department, open any attachments, or click on any links. These could contain malware or lead to phishing sites that steal confidential information. Even copying and pasting suspicious links into a browser can be risky, as they may redirect users elsewhere while appearing legitimate.