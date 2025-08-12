PIB warns against phishing emails related to e-PAN cards

How to identify phishing emails

Scammers use subject lines like "Download e-PAN Card Online: A Step-by-Step Guide" and set up convincing fake tax portals that ask for details like your PAN or Aadhaar number.

Watch out for odd sender addresses, bad grammar, unexpected downloads, or urgent messages.

Always double-check before clicking links or opening attachments, keep your antivirus updated, and turn on two-factor authentication for extra security.

If you do get caught out, change your passwords fast and report it on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.