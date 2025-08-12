PIB warns against phishing emails related to e-PAN cards
Heads up: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has flagged a new phishing scam where fake e-PAN card emails are tricking people into clicking harmful links.
These emails look official but actually lead you to download malware or give away personal info.
PIB's advice? Stick to trusted government websites for anything e-PAN related, and report any sketchy emails right away.
How to identify phishing emails
Scammers use subject lines like "Download e-PAN Card Online: A Step-by-Step Guide" and set up convincing fake tax portals that ask for details like your PAN or Aadhaar number.
Watch out for odd sender addresses, bad grammar, unexpected downloads, or urgent messages.
Always double-check before clicking links or opening attachments, keep your antivirus updated, and turn on two-factor authentication for extra security.
If you do get caught out, change your passwords fast and report it on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.