Picsart will pay you for making content using its tools

Picsart, the AI -powered design platform, is launching a new creator monetization program. The initiative is open to all creators without any invite lists or minimum audience size requirements. The program encourages creators to use Picsart tools for original content creation and share it on their social channels. They can earn revenue based on audience engagement with this content.

Monetization Monetization based on creativity and engagement The creator monetization program from Picsart is focused on rewarding creative output and performance, rather than scale or follower count. This means that creators can earn revenue based on their creativity and engagement with their audience, rather than just the number of followers they have. The company hopes this move will attract and retain more creators on its platform.

Program features Creators can access a dashboard displaying current prompts Once creators sign up for the program, they get access to a dashboard. This dashboard displays all current prompts and creative challenges that they can participate in. For example, one campaign could ask creators to generate cute fluffy creatures via Picsart Aura, the platform's AI conversational assistant that can generate and animate images/videos through text/voice prompts.

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Process overview How to submit content and earn? After creating content, creators need to fill out a short form with the URL of the submitted asset that is live on social media. They also have to tag it according to campaign requirements, and add a brief description of how they created it within Picsart. The earnings are calculated based on views, comments, shares, and reach. Creators can track their earnings directly on their dashboard and withdraw funds through Stripe.

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