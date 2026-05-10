Pint of Science arrives in India May 18-20 across cities
Science talks are about to get a lot more fun.
India will host the global Pint of Science festival from May 18-20, 2026, across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Guwahati.
The idea? Scientists step out of labs and into pubs and cafes to chat with everyone about cool topics like AI, infectious diseases, and neuroscience.
Sessions aim to bust science myths
Expect sessions like Outsmarting Diseases and Mind, Machines and Misconceptions: think health innovation meets myth-busting around AI.
Former ISRO chief S Somnath will join the Delhi edition.
As Prof. Debarati Chatterjee puts it, "Direct conversations of this kind are crucial in India for busting myths and misconceptions around science," and "They also open opportunities for innovation through multidisciplinary exchange of ideas and help young students understand emerging career pathways, especially for women in STEM disciplines."