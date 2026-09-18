Pinterest's new AI tool helps you visualize home decor options
What's the story
Pinterest has unveiled a new feature, "Restyle," to help users visualize and compare home decor options in their own spaces. The innovative tool is currently in beta testing in the US and Canada. Restyle uses Pinterest Intelligence, a combination of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA Dynamo with open-source models and proprietary technology developed by Pinterest itself.
Feature
Users can upload a photo of their space
Restyle allows users to upload a photo of their space and experiment with different decor options.
The AI can add or replace wall art, furniture, accessories, and other home decor items from Pinterest images.
Users can also ask the AI to change lighting, paint color, plants, etc, or visualize their room in a completely different style like "bohemian," "industrial," "whimsical," "dopamine," among others.
Tech integration
Restyle also improves Pinterest Assistant
The introduction of Restyle also enhances the capabilities of the Pinterest Assistant, making it better at handling visual search requests.
This will turn user searches into signals for AI discovery and shopping.
The feature was teased at Pinterest's annual event, where new visual search ads, app promotion features, and other tools for advertisers were also announced.
User impact
Potential to boost user engagement and purchases
The introduction of Restyle on Pinterest could significantly enhance user engagement.
By allowing users to visualize saved items in their own spaces, the feature could encourage more purchases.
This would complete the journey from pinning an item to actually buying it, making it a powerful tool for both users and advertisers alike.