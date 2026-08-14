Pixel 11's new Tensor G6 chip is 3nm, not 2nm
What's the story
Google's Tensor G6 chip, which powers the latest Pixel 11 series, isn't the first smartphone processor to use TSMC's 2nm process. Instead, it is built on TSMC's 3nm technology. The revelation was made by Peng Yu-chun, Google's VP of Hardware, in an interview with CNA. Earlier reports had suggested that Google would be the first to adopt TSMC's 2nm process for a smartphone chip ahead of Apple.
Enhanced features
Google highlights improvements in Tensor G6 chip
Despite the 3nm production process, the Tensor G6 comes with a host of improvements.
Google has highlighted that the new chip offers a faster CPU, promising 25% quicker web browsing and 15% faster app launches.
It also provides 50% more TPU compute power and supports a new Gemini Nano on-device AI model.
The chip also features an upgraded Image Signal Processor for improved Night Sight and digital zoom capabilities, as well as an enhanced Titan M3 security chip.
Potential benefits
Efficiency improvements expected with ARM modern CPU cores
The use of TSMC's 2nm process would have likely brought efficiency improvements, which has been rumored to be one of Google's main objectives for this generation of chips.
Earlier reports had indicated the adoption of modern CPU cores from ARM but a less powerful GPU compared to other flagship smartphone chips.