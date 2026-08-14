Pixel 11's new Tensor G6 chip is 3nm, not 2nm

Despite the 3nm production process, the Tensor G6 comes with a host of improvements.

Google has highlighted that the new chip offers a faster CPU, promising 25% quicker web browsing and 15% faster app launches.

It also provides 50% more TPU compute power and supports a new Gemini Nano on-device AI model.

The chip also features an upgraded Image Signal Processor for improved Night Sight and digital zoom capabilities, as well as an enhanced Titan M3 security chip.