Fresh leak reveals complete details about Pixel 11 series

The standard Pixel 11 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a resolution of 2424 x 1080 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.

The display will have a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Under the hood, it will be powered by Tensor G6 chipset paired with Titan M3 security coprocessor.