Pixel 9's panorama mode lands on Pixel 8: Here's what's new
Google just dropped a free update for the Pixel Camera app, bringing the Panorama mode from the Pixel 9 to Pixel 8 phones.
The update revives a Photo Sphere-style interface and uses HDR+ tech, so your panoramic shots look crisp and detailed—even in tricky lighting.
Smarter, easier panorama shooting
The new mode guides you with floating dots and prompts as you move your phone, making it super easy to line up your shot.
There's even a live preview above the viewfinder so you can see your panorama coming together in real time.
Want to switch directions? Just tap the gear icon.
Better quality, even at night
Instead of recording video, this Panorama captures individual HDR+ photos for smoother stitching and fewer weird edges—just stand still and rotate your phone.
Plus, Night Sight toggles are now built-in for low-light panoramas, with options for Off, Auto, or On.
Right now it's only on Pixel 8 series; older Pixels keep their previous version.