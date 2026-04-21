Pixel users report rapid battery drain after April 2026 update
Technology
If you've noticed your Pixel's battery tanking lately, you're not alone.
After the April 2026 update, many users have reported their phones losing charge very fast, even when they're not using them.
Nearly 600 comments in an Issue Tracker thread have discussed the battery-drain issue, and one user traced it to CPU wakeups/background activity.
Google requests bug reports over drain
The drain is so bad it sticks around even in airplane mode, with some folks barely getting a few hours of screen time.
Google has acknowledged the problem and is asking for bug reports to help track it down.
They're hoping to identify the problem before the May update, but for now, Pixel owners are stuck waiting and hoping their phones make it through the day.