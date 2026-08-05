Pixel Watch 5 expected August 12 at Made by Google

You get double the storage this time, 64GB, and Wear OS 7 powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip.

Health tracking gets a big upgrade with heart rate, SpO2, ECG, skin conductance, and temperature sensors.

Battery life should last about 30 to 40 hours (up to 72 hours in saver mode).

Prices start at $399 for the base model; LTE versions go up to $529.

Sales kick off around August 20 in multiple colors.