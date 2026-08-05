Pixel Watch 5 expected August 12 at Made by Google
Technology
The Google Pixel Watch 5 is expected to be unveiled on August 12, 2026, alongside the Pixel 11 series at the Made by Google event.
Expect two sizes (41mm and 45mm), a slim 12.3mm profile, and an eco-friendly case made from 100% recycled aluminum.
Pixel Watch 5 specs and pricing
You get double the storage this time, 64GB, and Wear OS 7 powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip.
Health tracking gets a big upgrade with heart rate, SpO2, ECG, skin conductance, and temperature sensors.
Battery life should last about 30 to 40 hours (up to 72 hours in saver mode).
Prices start at $399 for the base model; LTE versions go up to $529.
Sales kick off around August 20 in multiple colors.