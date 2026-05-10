Pixxel and Sarvam to launch India's 1st orbital data center
Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based space startup, is teaming up with Indian AI company Sarvam to launch Pathfinder, India's first-ever orbital data center satellite.
Set for late 2026, Pathfinder will combine a high-tech imaging camera with powerful GPUs right on the satellite, so AI models can be trained and run in space without sending loads of raw data back to Earth.
Pathfinder will test hardware in space
Pathfinder isn't just about cool tech; it's a test mission to see if regular Earth hardware can survive and work efficiently in space.
The team will tackle tough problems like managing heat (since there's no air up there) and protecting GPU chips from radiation.
Pixxel handles the satellite build and operations, while Sarvam brings the AI power.
The launch partner isn't picked yet: ISRO and SpaceX are both in the running, depending on available slots.