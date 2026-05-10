Pixxel and Sarvam to launch India's 1st orbital data center

Pathfinder will test hardware in space

Pathfinder isn't just about cool tech; it's a test mission to see if regular Earth hardware can survive and work efficiently in space.

The team will tackle tough problems like managing heat (since there's no air up there) and protecting GPU chips from radiation.

Pixxel handles the satellite build and operations, while Sarvam brings the AI power.

The launch partner isn't picked yet: ISRO and SpaceX are both in the running, depending on available slots.