Pixxel partners with Exotrail to boost satellite capabilities

Exotrail's Hall-Effect thrusters will be built into Pixxel's satellites, making them more efficient and flexible in space. These thrusters are designed for a wide range of satellite sizes, enabling payload prioritization, greater thrust efficiency, operational flexibility and improved deployment and end-of-life management.

The partnership comes as Pixxel expands its operations

Pixxel already runs the world's highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites and just landed a big grant for Indian Air Force projects.

They're also teaming up with other Indian space startups to invest over ₹1,200 crore in Earth Observation satellites.

As Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed put it, this collaboration is about "Partnering with Exotrail strengthens our roadmap for scalable, efficient space systems, while also reflecting the growing collaboration between the Indian and French space ecosystems," for the future—showing how global teamwork is shaping tomorrow's space tech.