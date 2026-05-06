Meet Pathfinder, India's 1st orbital data center satellite

In a major development for space-based computing, US-Indian private space technology firm Pixxel has announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Sarvam. The collaboration will result in the creation of India's first orbital data center satellite, dubbed Pathfinder. The move comes as countries like the US, European nations, and China explore similar technologies amid growing global interest and energy constraints.

Technological advancement Pathfinder will host GPUs for AI model training The Pathfinder satellite, weighing 200kg, is expected to be launched into orbit by the end of 2026. It will host GPUs (graphics processing units) for training and inferring Sarvam's AI model. Unlike traditional satellite computing that uses low-power edge processors optimized for survival rather than performance, the Pathfinder will use hardware similar to what is used in terrestrial data centers powering frontier AI models.

Capacity expansion Data center capacity growth in India Global data center capacity is projected to hit 200GW by 2030, JLL reported. In India, Morgan Stanley estimates the country's data center capacity will grow sixfold from 1.8GW to about 10.5GW by 2031. However, many experts have dismissed the idea of orbital data centers as commercially unviable at present due to high launch costs, and technical challenges that could limit their near-term viability.

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Project details Pixxel will lead satellite development and operations Pixxel will design, build, launch, and operate the Pathfinder satellite. The satellite will be developed at Gigapixxel, the company's upcoming facility that aims to scale satellite production up to 100 units. Sarvam will handle the training and inference of its language models directly in orbit. The models and inference platform will process data without reliance on foreign cloud or ground infrastructure.

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