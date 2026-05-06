Meet Pathfinder, India's 1st orbital data center satellite
What's the story
In a major development for space-based computing, US-Indian private space technology firm Pixxel has announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Sarvam. The collaboration will result in the creation of India's first orbital data center satellite, dubbed Pathfinder. The move comes as countries like the US, European nations, and China explore similar technologies amid growing global interest and energy constraints.
Technological advancement
Pathfinder will host GPUs for AI model training
The Pathfinder satellite, weighing 200kg, is expected to be launched into orbit by the end of 2026. It will host GPUs (graphics processing units) for training and inferring Sarvam's AI model. Unlike traditional satellite computing that uses low-power edge processors optimized for survival rather than performance, the Pathfinder will use hardware similar to what is used in terrestrial data centers powering frontier AI models.
Capacity expansion
Data center capacity growth in India
Global data center capacity is projected to hit 200GW by 2030, JLL reported. In India, Morgan Stanley estimates the country's data center capacity will grow sixfold from 1.8GW to about 10.5GW by 2031. However, many experts have dismissed the idea of orbital data centers as commercially unviable at present due to high launch costs, and technical challenges that could limit their near-term viability.
Project details
Pixxel will lead satellite development and operations
Pixxel will design, build, launch, and operate the Pathfinder satellite. The satellite will be developed at Gigapixxel, the company's upcoming facility that aims to scale satellite production up to 100 units. Sarvam will handle the training and inference of its language models directly in orbit. The models and inference platform will process data without reliance on foreign cloud or ground infrastructure.
Mission objectives
Hyperspectral camera onboard Pathfinder for real-time insights
Along with housing chips to train the AI models, the Pathfinder shall also carry a hyperspectral imaging camera capable of capturing high-fidelity hyperspectral data. This data will be processed directly in orbit via foundation models trained in space. The system can identify patterns, detect changes, and also generate insights in real time, significantly lowering the delay between data capture and decision-making across various sectors.