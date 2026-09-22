Will Earth lose its ability to support life?
What's the story
A recent report by a group of 60 scientists has revealed that Earth's planetary life support systems are in their worst state ever. The study, conducted under the auspices of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, highlights that seven out of nine "planetary boundaries" necessary for sustaining life on Earth are being breached at unprecedented levels. These boundaries include climate change, biosphere integrity change, land system change, freshwater change, biogeochemical flows modification and introduction of novel entities.
Emerging threats
Ocean acidification poses new threat to life support systems
The report also highlights ocean acidification as a new threat to Earth's life support systems.
While stratospheric ozone depletion and atmospheric aerosol loading have improved over the past decade, the latter remains a problem in many parts of the world.
The scientists warn that these breaches are pushing us closer to large-scale, irreversible changes with less room for error in addressing them.
Warning signs
Stability of human civilization being disrupted
The report warns that the stability of human civilization, which has flourished over the last 10,000 years due to a stable climate and natural resources, is being severely disrupted.
This disruption is mainly due to the massive release of greenhouse gasses from fossil fuel burning and other forms of pollution like plastic waste.
Natural habitats are also being destroyed for agriculture and urbanization, threatening species and systems we rely on.
System stress
Natural systems losing ability to absorb emissions
The report also highlights that the ability of landscapes and oceans to absorb carbon dioxide emissions is weakening.
This is particularly worrying as it could push natural systems like the Amazon rainforest past a tipping point, drastically changing climate stability, food and water security, and human health globally.
The findings come in light of extreme weather events across the world in the past year such as floods in Pakistan last year and record heat waves across Europe this summer.
Call to action
Climate Week event kicks off in New York City
The report comes just as Climate Week, a major event for politicians, business leaders, and activists, kicks off in New York City.
Despite the record attendance at talks and events aimed at tackling the climate crisis, Helen Clarkson, chief executive of The Climate Group, noted a general reluctance to talk about global warming.
She stressed that after witnessing so much tragedy caused by climate change this summer, now is the time to speak up and seek change.