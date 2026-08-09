Is plastic contamination overlooked while tackling food waste?

In the US, 40% of food waste ends up in landfills.

This results in an annual emission of 30 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent, more than Cuba's total annual CO2 emissions (24.4 million tons) in 2024.

A recent study published in Nature Food by researchers from the University of Vermont used life-cycle analysis modeling to compare climate impacts, nutrient pollution, and plastic contamination from different food-waste management strategies.