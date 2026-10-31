PM Modi lauds ISRO's achievement with NVS-03 launch
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite. The satellite was launched aboard a GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The mission is a major step toward strengthening India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC, and achieving self-reliance in critical technologies.
Mission significance
The importance of the mission
In his post on X, PM Modi emphasized the importance of this mission in strengthening NavIC.
He also highlighted the enhanced capabilities of the NVS-03 satellite and how it would support navigation services for people across India.
The Prime Minister praised ISRO's team for their dedication and ingenuity, saying "The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud."
Launch details
GSLV-F18 rocket took off from Sriharikota
The 50-meter-tall GSLV-F18 rocket, weighing 420 tons at lift-off, took off from the spaceport's second launch pad at 11:51pm on Friday.
After a successful 24-hour countdown, ISRO confirmed that the mission was successful and the rocket had placed the NVS-03 satellite into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
This was India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)'s 20th flight.
Satellite features
About NVS-03 satellite
Weighing around 2,250kg, the NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's next-generation navigation series.
It aims to provide continuity of services under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), popularly known as NavIC.
The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured ones and introduces L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals with coverage over India landmass and a region extending 1500km around Indian geopolitical boundary.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post
Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2026
This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our…