PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2026
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Semicon India 2026 event in New Delhi on Thursday. The event is being organized by the India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and SEMI. The theme for this year's event is "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem." Modi stressed on how quickly India's semiconductor ecosystem is growing and creating new opportunities for innovation, investment, and growth.
Growth indicators
Modi cites example of India's dedicated freight corridors
Modi highlighted the rapid pace of India's progress by citing recent events.
He said, "If we look at just the past 15 days, it gives us an idea of the direction in which India is moving and the speed at which it is progressing."
He also mentioned that around 3,000km of dedicated freight corridors in India became fully operational.
Economic resilience
Japan upgrades India's sovereign rating
Modi praised India's 7.8% GDP growth, which was achieved despite geopolitical challenges.
He said, "India's quarterly GDP report was released in September itself, and even during this challenging period, India achieved 7.8% growth."
The Prime Minister also noted that Japan's credit rating agency upgraded India's sovereign rating after nearly three decades.
International recognition
Growing global trust in India's economy
Modi emphasized the growing global trust in India's economy. He said, "On one hand, India's economy is growing. On the other, the world's trust in India is also increasing."
The Prime Minister was referring to the New Delhi Declaration adopted by BRICS nations at a two-day summit that concluded on September 13.
He said this was a major testament to the world's faith in India.
Tech focus
India is rapidly expanding its semiconductor ecosystem
At the Semicon India 2026 event, Modi stressed on India's commitment to the semiconductor industry.
He said, "India's semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly. It is opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth."
The Prime Minister also spoke about AI security and how India is coping with it by increasing its solar capacity from 2GW to over 160GW in the last decade.