PM Modi opens India AI Impact Summit 2026
Technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Running from February 16-20, the event expects about 250,000 visitors and will feature a packed schedule at the massive venue.
Tech, healthcare strategies on display
PM Modi checked out cool tech like AI-powered voice assistants and road safety cameras on day one.
With over 600 startups and 13 country pavilions—think Health, Safe AI, Agriculture, and more—the summit is also set to launch new healthcare strategies and data platforms.
Focus on Global South
This is the first big AI summit for the Global South, drawing leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman.
The focus: real-world impact—like a $1.1 billion fund for deep-tech startups—and making sure AI helps people, planet, and progress.