PM Modi's postcard to fly on India's 1st private rocket
What's the story
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket will lift off from Sriharikota on July 18, carrying a unique payload: a handwritten postcard by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message reads Vande Mataram and is part of Mission Aagaman, Skyroot's first orbital launch. This mission also marks the maiden attempt by a privately developed Indian rocket to reach orbit from Indian soil.
Global participation
Postcards from ISRO chairmen, astronauts
The Prime Minister's postcard will be accompanied by many others from members of the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers, scientists, and well-wishers across the globe.
This makes Mission Aagaman a tribute to India's growing space ecosystem.
The spacecraft will also carry handwritten postcards from current and former ISRO chairmen as well as Indian astronauts, symbolizing the country's decades-long journey in space exploration.
Symbolic payloads
Payload to include several technology demonstration payloads
Skyroot has described the collection as a celebration of those who have made India a global spacefaring nation.
"Mission Aagaman is a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions," the company said while announcing this unique payload.
The symbolic messages will fly along with several technology demonstration payloads on Vikram-1, including experiments from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot's own SCOPE payload.
Technological marvel
Vikram-1 can carry payloads weighing up to 350kg
Vikram-1, which stands nearly seven stories tall, is designed to carry payloads weighing up to 350kg into Low Earth Orbit.
The all-carbon composite launch vehicle is powered by in-house propulsion systems including 3D-printed rocket engines and high-thrust solid rocket motors.
For Skyroot, the postcards are more than just memorabilia; they represent the convergence of India's public and private space sectors at a defining moment for the country's commercial space ambitions.