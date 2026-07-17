PM Modi's postcard to fly on India's 1st private rocket

Skyroot has described the collection as a celebration of those who have made India a global spacefaring nation.

"Mission Aagaman is a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions," the company said while announcing this unique payload.

The symbolic messages will fly along with several technology demonstration payloads on Vikram-1, including experiments from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot's own SCOPE payload.