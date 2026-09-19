Pocket FM launches AI that plans and writes long-form stories
What's the story
Pocket FM has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform called Sherpa. The tool is specifically designed to assist creators in writing and developing long-running fiction. The company describes its approach as "Narrative Intelligence," a system that tracks characters, plotlines, and world details across hundreds of episodes. Sherpa uses custom-trained proprietary models instead of a single general-purpose AI model for different stages of the creative process.
AI agents
Sherpa employs multiple AI agents for different tasks
Sherpa employs separate AI agents for different stages of the creative process: one for story ideation, another for structure planning, one for research, one for prose writing, and another for content review.
A separate "Narrative World Model" tracks a story's history as it unfolds, ensuring consistency in plotlines and characters over time.
This is particularly useful in long-form fiction where details introduced hundreds of episodes earlier can remain relevant much later.
Data utilization
Trained on Pocket FM's existing data
Sherpa's models are trained on data from Pocket FM's existing platform, which boasts over 770,000 titles, 550,000 creators, and more than 5.5 billion hours of recorded playtime.
Vasu Sharma, Head of AI at Pocket FM, said that "Sherpa by Pocket FM is powered by our custom proprietary models." He added that these models improve continuously as more content is created and consumed on the platform.
Production boost
Massive increase in content production
Pocket FM claims that annualized content production on its platform has increased by 75 times to over 2.5 million hours.
The number of titles classified as blockbusters has also grown tenfold.
Despite this surge in productivity, creators still retain control over the story's direction and key creative decisions, with Sherpa assisting in planning, writing, and continuity.