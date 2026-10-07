PocketBook unveils Verta and Verta Color e-readers with swappable backs
Technology
PocketBook just announced its latest Verta and Verta Color e-readers, and here's the fun part: you can switch out the back panels in five different colors, so your device can actually match your vibe.
It's a simple way to make your e-reader feel more personal compared to the usual plain designs.
PocketBook Verta models specs and pricing
The Verta comes with a 6-inch E Ink display, while the Verta Color offers a color screen with over 4,000 shades.
Both run on a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (no SD card slot this time).
They're water-resistant (IPX4), have USB-C charging, physical page-turn buttons, and built-in Libby for borrowing library books.
Prices start at $169 for the regular model and $179 for the color version. Release dates are coming soon.