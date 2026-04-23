Poco launches C81 and C81x in India on Flipkart
Technology
Poco just dropped two new budget phones for India, the C81 and C81x, both landing on Flipkart from April 27.
The main difference? Display size: the C81 sports a 6.9-inch HD+ screen, while the C81x is just a hair smaller at 6.88-inch.
C81 ₹10,999 C81x ₹9,999
Both phones run on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chip with 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), plus an 8MP selfie camera.
The C81 gets a dual rear camera setup (13MP main), while the C81x has a single 13MP rear shooter.
Battery life is solid: the C81 packs a big 6,300mAh battery; the C81x offers 5,200mAh.
Pricing starts at ₹10,999 for the C81 (Android 16-based HyperOS 3) and ₹9,999 for the C81x (Android 15).
Both promise long-term OS and security updates, so you're covered for years.