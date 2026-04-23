Poco launches C81 and C81x in India on Flipkart

C81 ₹10,999 C81x ₹9,999

Both phones run on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chip with 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), plus an 8MP selfie camera.

The C81 gets a dual rear camera setup (13MP main), while the C81x has a single 13MP rear shooter.

Battery life is solid: the C81 packs a big 6,300mAh battery; the C81x offers 5,200mAh.

Pricing starts at ₹10,999 for the C81 (Android 16-based HyperOS 3) and ₹9,999 for the C81x (Android 15).

Both promise long-term OS and security updates, so you're covered for years.