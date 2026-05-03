Podcast Index finds AI podcasts now 35.4% of new feeds

Inception Point AI: 3,000 weekly episodes

Leading this shift is Inception Point AI, responsible for nearly a quarter of all new podcast feeds and producing around 3,000 episodes each week across 10,000 shows.

CEO Jeanine Wright says, "We believe that in the near future half the people on the planet will be AI, and we are the company that's bringing those people to life."

Some AI podcasts, like The Epstein Files, are already finding fans by keeping things simple and direct, showing how audience tastes are evolving as tech takes center stage.