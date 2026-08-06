Point72, Two Sigma, Citadel targeted by social engineering phone calls
Technology
Several big Wall Street names, like Point72, Two Sigma, and Citadel, were hit by clever cyberattack attempts.
Instead of hacking with malware, attackers made fake phone calls to employees, trying to trick them into giving up passwords or sensitive information.
This method, known as social engineering, has previously been used by cybercriminal groups such as "Scattered Spider."
Point72: attempted breach, no data leaked
Point72 confirmed someone tried to breach its information systems on Wednesday but said no customer data was leaked.
The firm stressed it's boosting security and keeping a close eye on things.
Experts explained that social engineering works because it exploits human behavior and noted rising AI-powered attacks.