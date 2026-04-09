Poke AI launched March 2026 operates via iMessage SMS Telegram
Poke is a new AI assistant (launched March 2026) that helps you get things done just by texting on iMessage, SMS, or Telegram.
It can manage your calendar, send medication reminders, control smart home devices, and alert you to specific emails (no app downloads are needed).
Unlike chatbots like ChatGPT, Poke is all about quick actions and making daily life easier.
Poke backed by $10 million valued $300 million
Backed by $10 million in fresh funding (and now valued at $300 million), Poke lets you automate tasks using ready-made "recipes" for services like Gmail, or create your own.
Co-founder Marvin von Hagen says they care more about growing the platform than turning a profit right now; pricing is based on how much you use it.
The big idea? Make smart tech simple and accessible for everyone, even if you're not a tech expert.