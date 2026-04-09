Poke AI launched March 2026 operates via iMessage SMS Telegram

Poke backed by $10 million valued $300 million

Backed by $10 million in fresh funding (and now valued at $300 million), Poke lets you automate tasks using ready-made "recipes" for services like Gmail, or create your own.

Co-founder Marvin von Hagen says they care more about growing the platform than turning a profit right now; pricing is based on how much you use it.

The big idea? Make smart tech simple and accessible for everyone, even if you're not a tech expert.