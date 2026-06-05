Poll finds 70% of Americans oppose data centers near homes
Technology
A new poll shows that 70% of Americans don't want data centers built near their homes, a sharp rise from last year's numbers.
People are mainly worried about higher electricity bills, water shortages, and noise.
Bipartisan opposition to data centers
It's not just one group; both Harris and Trump voters are unhappy with these projects.
The strongest pushback comes from younger folks: 83% of those aged 18-34 say no thanks, even though companies promise jobs.
Rural communities are especially vocal, like in Utah, where locals fear environmental harm and want the project scaled way down.