Pope Leo XIV's 1st encyclical calls for strict AI regulation

Pope Leo XIV has called for stricter regulation and a more measured approach to artificial intelligence (AI) development. In his first encyclical, titled Magnifica Humanitas (Magnificent Humanity), the Pope warned that AI technology is exacerbating and normalizing conflicts around the world. He stressed that this powerful tool should not be "concentrated in the hands of only a few people" and that "a more moral AI is not enough if that morality is determined by a few."

Call for prudence Progress not the enemy, says Pope The Pope emphasized that advocating for caution and a more deliberate approach to AI adoption doesn't mean opposing progress. He said, "Instead, it is an exercise of responsible care for the human family." This comes as US President Donald Trump's administration banned all agencies from using Anthropic's technology after the company denied unrestricted access to its tech by the US military.

Regulatory balance Pope warns AI systems prioritize conflict, spread misinformation The Pope urged governments to slow down the development of AI systems, warning that they spread misinformation and prioritize conflict. He called for "robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility." The encyclical also lamented the number of wars around the world and warned that arms industry profits are fueling conflicts.

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War critique Leo condemned 'just war' theory Pope Leo condemned the 'just war' theory, a doctrine the Church has used since at least the fifth century to evaluate global conflicts. He also expressed concern that leaders could start wars to distract citizens from domestic issues. The Pope said any use of AI in warfare "must be subject to the most rigorous ethical constraints" and called it "not permissible" to entrust AI systems with lethal decisions.

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