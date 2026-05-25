Pope Leo XIV's 1st encyclical calls for strict AI regulation
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV has called for stricter regulation and a more measured approach to artificial intelligence (AI) development. In his first encyclical, titled Magnifica Humanitas (Magnificent Humanity), the Pope warned that AI technology is exacerbating and normalizing conflicts around the world. He stressed that this powerful tool should not be "concentrated in the hands of only a few people" and that "a more moral AI is not enough if that morality is determined by a few."
Call for prudence
Progress not the enemy, says Pope
The Pope emphasized that advocating for caution and a more deliberate approach to AI adoption doesn't mean opposing progress. He said, "Instead, it is an exercise of responsible care for the human family." This comes as US President Donald Trump's administration banned all agencies from using Anthropic's technology after the company denied unrestricted access to its tech by the US military.
Regulatory balance
Pope warns AI systems prioritize conflict, spread misinformation
The Pope urged governments to slow down the development of AI systems, warning that they spread misinformation and prioritize conflict. He called for "robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility." The encyclical also lamented the number of wars around the world and warned that arms industry profits are fueling conflicts.
War critique
Leo condemned 'just war' theory
Pope Leo condemned the 'just war' theory, a doctrine the Church has used since at least the fifth century to evaluate global conflicts. He also expressed concern that leaders could start wars to distract citizens from domestic issues. The Pope said any use of AI in warfare "must be subject to the most rigorous ethical constraints" and called it "not permissible" to entrust AI systems with lethal decisions.
Ethical concerns
Pope acknowledged Church's late condemnation of slavery
The Pope highlighted "new forms of slavery" faced by people tending AI systems and factory workers producing the technological devices on which AI is used. He also acknowledged that the Catholic Church did not condemn transatlantic slavery until the 19th century and apologized for it. The encyclical was released alongside Christopher Olah, one of the co-founders of Anthropic, and has been in the works since Leo's election as Pope over a year ago.