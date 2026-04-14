Portronics launches Beem 570 projector in India for ₹19,999

Beem 570 packs 10,000-lumen lamp, autofocus

The Beem 570 packs a bright 10,000-lumen lamp (lasting up to 50,000 hours) and runs on Whale TV OS based on Android 13 for smooth browsing.

Setting it up is simple thanks to autofocus and auto keystone correction.

For connections, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI and USB ports, and wireless screen mirroring from your phone or laptop.

The built-in speaker handles audio needs, and the projector's angle adjusts up to 270 degrees, handy for any space.

It also comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.