Portronics launches Beem 570 projector in India for ₹19,999
Portronics just dropped its new Beem 570 smart projector in India for ₹19,999.
It comes ready with Netflix and Prime Video pre-installed, supports native 1080p Full HD, and can project up to a massive 120-inch, basically turning your room into a mini theater.
You can grab it both online and in stores.
Beem 570 packs 10,000-lumen lamp, autofocus
The Beem 570 packs a bright 10,000-lumen lamp (lasting up to 50,000 hours) and runs on Whale TV OS based on Android 13 for smooth browsing.
Setting it up is simple thanks to autofocus and auto keystone correction.
For connections, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI and USB ports, and wireless screen mirroring from your phone or laptop.
The built-in speaker handles audio needs, and the projector's angle adjusts up to 270 degrees, handy for any space.
It also comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.