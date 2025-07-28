Next Article
Portronics's Apollo 20 speaker brings karaoke fun to your parties
Portronics just dropped the Apollo 20, a portable Bluetooth speaker aimed at karaoke fans and party lovers.
For ₹2,549, you get dual wireless mics for duets, colorful RGB lighting to set the vibe, and a solid 25W output with deep bass—great for small gatherings.
Plus, it runs up to five hours on a charge and powers up quickly with Type-C fast charging.
Bluetooth 5.4, USB/AUX ports, splash-proof build
The Apollo 20 keeps things easy with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, plus AUX and USB ports for flexibility.
Its splash-proof build and handy grip make it super portable whether you're indoors or outdoors.
Available in black with those eye-catching lights, you can grab one from Portronics's site, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com or retail stores across India—with a one-year warranty included.