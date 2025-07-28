Portronics's Apollo 20 speaker brings karaoke fun to your parties Technology Jul 28, 2025

Portronics just dropped the Apollo 20, a portable Bluetooth speaker aimed at karaoke fans and party lovers.

For ₹2,549, you get dual wireless mics for duets, colorful RGB lighting to set the vibe, and a solid 25W output with deep bass—great for small gatherings.

Plus, it runs up to five hours on a charge and powers up quickly with Type-C fast charging.