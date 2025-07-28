Meta hires ChatGPT's creator for its artificial general intelligence push

Zhao's arrival signals Meta is doubling down on open-source AI. Mark Zuckerberg highlighted Zhao's role in shaping the future of Llama and AGI at Meta. The company has already spent billions on AI, including buying Scale AI for $14 billion, and is pulling in top talent from rivals like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and Apple.

Zhao's educational background and work at OpenAI

Zhao studied at Tsinghua University, Rice University, and Stanford (where he earned his PhD).

He worked at OpenAI from June 2022 to July 2024 on projects like GPT-4 and synthetic data—and picked up awards such as the Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship along the way.

He speaks both English and Mandarin.

