Positive thinking can boost vaccine efficacy: Study
A new study from Tel Aviv University suggests that having a positive mindset might actually help your body respond better to vaccines.
Researchers found that only participants who successfully activated and sustained activity in the ventral tegmental area (VTA) during optimism training showed statistically significant antibody increases after the hepatitis B shot, an association the authors say may involve the brain's reward system.
How did they test this?
Volunteers practiced ways to activate their brain's "feel-good" area through 3-4 neurofeedback sessions.
Afterward, only participants who successfully activated and sustained activity in the ventral tegmental area (VTA) showed statistically significant antibody increases when tested two and four weeks post-vaccine.
What do experts say?
Prof. Talma Hendler called this the first real proof that our mindset can directly impact how well vaccines work.
Dr. Nitzan Lubianiker emphasized it's meant to support—not replace—vaccines, while other experts noted bigger studies are needed but liked the idea of using positive language in healthcare as an easy win.