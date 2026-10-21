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Home / News / Technology News / You can pre-book Temple from November 1
You can pre-book Temple from November 1
Each Temple device will be hand-made to order

You can pre-book Temple from November 1

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 21, 2026
07:32 pm
What's the story

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has announced that pre-orders for his upcoming health tracker, Temple Batch 01, will begin on November 1. Each Temple device will be hand-made to order and shipped within three months of purchase. The product announcement also confirms that shipments are scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Product details

Device measures 'BrainFlow'

Temple is not your typical fitness tracker. Instead of being worn on the wrist, it goes on the sides of the forehead.

The device uses light-based sensors to measure changes in blood flow toward the brain, a metric Goyal calls BrainFlow.

It also displays an Entropy score from 1 to 250, indicating the body's overall load based on rest, physical exertion, mental stress, and caffeine intake.

Availability

Available in six color options

Temple will be available in six color options: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.

Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk are limited-edition colors.

The company has not revealed which colors will be part of the first batch.

In February 2026, Goyal raised $54 million for Temple at a reported valuation of nearly $190 million with investors including Steadview Capital, Peak XV Partners, among others.

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