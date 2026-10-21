You can pre-book Temple from November 1
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has announced that pre-orders for his upcoming health tracker, Temple Batch 01, will begin on November 1. Each Temple device will be hand-made to order and shipped within three months of purchase. The product announcement also confirms that shipments are scheduled to begin in early 2027.
Product details
Device measures 'BrainFlow'
Temple is not your typical fitness tracker. Instead of being worn on the wrist, it goes on the sides of the forehead.
The device uses light-based sensors to measure changes in blood flow toward the brain, a metric Goyal calls BrainFlow.
It also displays an Entropy score from 1 to 250, indicating the body's overall load based on rest, physical exertion, mental stress, and caffeine intake.
Availability
Available in six color options
Temple will be available in six color options: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.
Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk are limited-edition colors.
The company has not revealed which colors will be part of the first batch.
In February 2026, Goyal raised $54 million for Temple at a reported valuation of nearly $190 million with investors including Steadview Capital, Peak XV Partners, among others.