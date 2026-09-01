President gives Artemis II crew Congressional Space Medal of Honor

The Artemis II astronauts just got the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, handed out by the president, for their brave journey around the moon earlier this year.

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and mission specialist and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen were recognized for pushing human space travel further than ever before.

This medal is a big deal in the astronaut world: it's all about honoring courage and service to humanity.