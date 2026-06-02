President Trump shortens AI model sharing window to 30 days
Technology
President Donald Trump just updated the rules on artificial intelligence (AI).
Now, AI companies are asked to share their models with the government 30 days before launching them, much shorter than the original 90-day plan that tech leaders pushed back against.
Trump order rejects mandatory AI preapproval
Trump says this new approach keeps innovation moving while still watching out for risks.
The order makes it clear: no mandatory licenses or preapproval needed for new AI models.
Plus, the Department of Justice is stepping up efforts to tackle crimes such as hacking and unauthorized access tied to AI.
This all builds on last year's move to set a national policy framework, aiming to keep US AI ahead of global rivals such as China.