PRIMA receives CE marking for sale in 30 European countries
Technology
A new hope for people losing their central vision: the PRIMA wireless retinal implant just got approved for sale in 30 European countries.
Announced by Science Corp, this marks a big step as the device moves from lab testing to real-world use after receiving CE marking under the European Union Medical Device Regulation following an assessment by DEKRA.
PRIMA chip with glasses improved reading
PRIMA is a tiny chip that's implanted in the eye and works with special glasses to turn images into electrical signals, helping people with geographic atrophy see letters again.
In trials, 81% of users could read at least 10 more letters on an eye chart, though it doesn't restore perfect eyesight.
The first implantations are planned for Germany, with US approval still pending.