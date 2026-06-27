Prime Day cuts Fitbit Charge 6 and Ace LTE prices Technology Jun 27, 2026

Prime Day is here, and Fitbit fans are in luck: two of the brand's most popular trackers are seeing huge price drops.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is now $85.45 (down from $160), and the kid-focused Ace LTE is just $69.99 (originally $180).

If you've been waiting to upgrade your fitness gear or want something fun for kids, this might be your best chance.