Prime Day cuts Fitbit Charge 6 and Ace LTE prices
Technology
Prime Day is here, and Fitbit fans are in luck: two of the brand's most popular trackers are seeing huge price drops.
The Fitbit Charge 6 is now $85.45 (down from $160), and the kid-focused Ace LTE is just $69.99 (originally $180).
If you've been waiting to upgrade your fitness gear or want something fun for kids, this might be your best chance.
Charge 6 EKG and Ace LTE
The Charge 6 covers all the basics (activity, sleep, blood oxygen, and heart rate) and even packs an FDA-cleared EKG reader.
It supports Google Maps for GPS and lets you pay with Google Wallet right from your wrist.
The Ace LTE keeps things playful for kids with movement-based games, plus calling, texting, and location sharing, so parents can stay connected through the app.