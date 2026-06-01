Privacy-first DuckDuckGo installs surge amid pushback over Google AI search

DuckDuckGo US installs peak at 30.5%

From May 20-25, DuckDuckGo's US app installs jumped over 18% week over week and peaked at 30.5%.

iPhone downloads soared by 33%, with daily numbers up nearly 29%.

CEO Gabriel Weinberg called out Google for "Google is force-feeding AI with no way to opt out," saying it hurts search quality.

DuckDuckGo lets users choose if they want AI features and keeps their data private.