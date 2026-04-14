Privacy groups urge Meta to scrap facial recognition in glasses

More than 70 civil liberties, domestic violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+, labor and immigrant advocacy groups have urged Meta to ditch plans of introducing facial recognition on its Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses. The feature, internally dubbed "Name Tag," could give stalkers, abusers and federal agents the power to identify strangers in public without their knowledge.

Advocacy response Facial recognition can't be resolved through product design changes The coalition, which includes organizations like ACLU, Electronic Privacy Information Center and Fight for the Future, has called for Meta to scrap the feature before its launch. This comes after internal documents revealed the company planned to use the current "dynamic political environment" as cover for its rollout. The groups argue that facial recognition in inconspicuous consumer eyewear can't be resolved through product design changes or opt-out mechanisms.

Feature details How the 'Name Tag' feature would work The "Name Tag" feature would work via the AI assistant in Meta's smart glasses, letting users access information about people they see. There are two versions of this tech: one that identifies only those already connected to a Meta platform and another broader version that can identify anyone with a public account on any Meta service like Instagram.

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Disclosure demand Coalition demands disclosure of known stalking, harassment cases The coalition has also asked Meta to disclose any known cases of its wearables being used in stalking, harassment or domestic violence. They want the company to reveal any past or ongoing discussions with federal law enforcement agencies about the use of Meta wearables or data from them. The groups argue that people should be able to go about their daily lives without fear of being identified by stalkers, scammers and abusers.

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Company statement In response, Meta said it doesn't offer such a product In response to the backlash, a Meta spokesperson said, "Our competitors offer this type of facial recognition product; we do not." They added that if such a feature were ever released, it would be done with careful consideration. The coalition has criticized Meta for its strategic approach, calling it "vile behavior." They accused the company of exploiting "rising authoritarianism" and the Trump administration's "disregard for the rule of law."