Priyamvada Natarajan in Bengaluru: AI reshapes space exploration, academia Technology Apr 05, 2026

Yale astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, during her recent Bengaluru visit, shared how AI is shaking up the way we explore space.

She described it as a paradigm shift that could change what universities focus on and even challenge how science has traditionally been funded in the US.