Priyamvada Natarajan in Bengaluru: AI reshapes space exploration, academia
Technology
Yale astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, during her recent Bengaluru visit, shared how AI is shaking up the way we explore space.
She described it as a paradigm shift that could change what universities focus on and even challenge how science has traditionally been funded in the US.
Natarajan says AI speeds cosmic discovery
Natarajan believes AI's huge computing power can help us make faster, bigger discoveries about the universe.
She is optimistic but also thinks this shift will push us to rethink how research and mentorship work in academia, especially as more scientists start using AI tools to unlock cosmic mysteries.