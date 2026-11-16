Xbox's next console is designed to play your PC games
What's the story
Xbox has confirmed that its upcoming Project Helix is "designed to be a console capable of playing games from your PC." The revelation came as part of the surprise release of the Xbox 25th Anniversary Magazine. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma had previously described the next-gen project as a "family of devices." Now, Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, has provided more clarity on what this could mean.
Gaming revolution
Ronald's vision for Project Helix
Ronald described Project Helix as "the ultimate gaming machine," one that aims to eliminate all historical barriers to play.
He emphasized the importance of accessibility, saying, "My entire library is accessible to me. I'm able to bring four generations of my Xbox library and progression with me and have it available instantly."
The aim is also to remove the arbitrary distinctions between console and PC games.
Design goals
A console that bridges the gap
Ronald clarified that Project Helix is "designed to be a console that is also capable of playing games from your PC."
He stressed the focus on making it easy and intuitive for users to access their games.
However, he also acknowledged that hardcore gamers may want more customizability across settings and performance options, which will be available with this new project.
Market challenges
Addressing the component crisis and its impact
The gaming industry is currently grappling with a component crisis, which has significantly increased the cost of gaming. However, Ronald remains optimistic about Project Helix.
He said that this challenging time has pushed the team to innovate new technology to keep things accessible and affordable.
"This is a big reason why we're really focused on advancements like neural rendering," he added.
Future vision
Project Helix as the next-gen Xbox
Microsoft sees Project Helix as a step toward the next generation of Xbox gaming consoles.
Ronald emphasized that game preservation has always been "core to Xbox."
He said, "[Compatibility is] really informing how we design the platform and how we work with our partners to make sure that these games can not only be played, but they can also be played better than ever before in the future."