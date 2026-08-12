Project Tango data center near Everglades could worsen algae blooms
A huge new data center called Project Tango is being planned in Palm Beach County, near the northern edge of the Florida Everglades.
Environmental groups are worried it could undo years of work and billions spent restoring the area.
Their main concern? The data center's waste heat might warm up nearby waters, making toxic algae blooms worse in nearby waterways connected to the Everglades and nearby drinking water systems.
County commissioners voted 5-1 against expansion
These algae blooms can release dangerous toxins that threaten drinking water and wildlife, so much so that the Florida Department of Health issued a warning in July.
There are also worries about the center being about 1,200 feet from a local elementary school.
While developers have pitched a closed-loop cooling system that recirculates water and could reduce the project's water consumption, critics say it's not enough.
In July, county commissioners voted 5-1 against expanding the project, and a possible pause on big data centers is up for vote next month as public opposition grows.