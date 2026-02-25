Projects Today launches AI platform to track India's project ecosystem
Technology
Projects Today just launched a new AI-powered platform aimed at making India's massive project ecosystem way more efficient.
Built on 25 years of research, it tracks over 50,000 projects and brings together everything from project stages to tenders and key players—all in one place.
Platform adds around 1,500 new projects every month
Every month, the platform adds around 1,500 new projects and 10,000 tenders.
It comes packed with smart tools like BOQ (Bill of Quantities) search, sub-project tracking, and a full view from tender to order.
Users get insights into who's bidding on what and handy tools for spotting the best opportunities—basically helping everyone make smarter moves faster.