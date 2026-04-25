Prophetic AI unveils dual and phase headbands to shape dreams
Technology
Ever wished you could steer your own dreams?
Prophetic AI just dropped two wearable headbands, Dual and Phase, that use ultrasound technology to help you become aware while dreaming, so you can actually shape what happens in your sleep.
Headbands use ultrasound and EEG sensors
Both devices send gentle ultrasonic pulses to the prefrontal cortex (the part of your brain that usually chills during sleep), boosting dream awareness.
They also track brain activity with EEG sensors, similar to what Neuralink uses.
The Dual model is priced at $449 (about ₹43,200) and ships by the end of 2026, while the more advanced Phase will cost $1,299 (around ₹1.22 lakh) and is expected in mid-2027.
Both come in a simple headband design with an attached wire.