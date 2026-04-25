Prophetic AI unveils dual and phase headbands to shape dreams

Headbands use ultrasound and EEG sensors

Both devices send gentle ultrasonic pulses to the prefrontal cortex (the part of your brain that usually chills during sleep), boosting dream awareness.

They also track brain activity with EEG sensors, similar to what Neuralink uses.

The Dual model is priced at $449 (about ₹43,200) and ships by the end of 2026, while the more advanced Phase will cost $1,299 (around ₹1.22 lakh) and is expected in mid-2027.

Both come in a simple headband design with an attached wire.