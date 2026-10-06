Proton launches Lumo 2.0 AI chatbot with 127% performance boost
Technology
Proton just rolled out Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot that's now faster, sharper, and more knowledgeable than before: think a 127% boost in performance.
It can handle both text and images, offers two different response styles, and comes with improved web search skills.
Lumo 2.0 adds privacy and personalization
Lumo 2.0 remembers your chat context for more personalized answers and lets you create custom personas to match your vibe.
All chats and files stay private in secure workspaces, thanks to Proton's strict Swiss privacy laws and zero-access encryption (so only you see your data).
Plus, Ghost mode wipes your session after use; your info never gets used to train the AI.