Proton launches Lumo 2.0 chatbot, 127% improved and privacy focused
Proton, the team behind ProtonMail and ProtonVPN, just rolled out Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot focused on keeping your data safe.
It's now 127% improved in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, compared to Lumo 1.4, handles both text and images, and gives you two different response modes to choose from, all while making privacy the top priority.
Proton's Lumo 2.0 gains 0-access encryption
Lumo 2.0 runs entirely on Proton's secure European servers under super-strict Swiss privacy laws (even tougher than EU rules).
Your chats are protected with zero-access encryption, so even Proton can't peek at them. There's also a Ghost mode that wipes your conversations after you're done.
You get new persona options for more personalized chats and secure workspaces for storing info.
Lumo is free to use, but if you want extra features like Lumo Plus or Professional, Lumo Plus starts at $9.99 a month and Professional starts at $11.99 a month.