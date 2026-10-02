Proton launches Lumo 2.0 chatbot, 127% improved and privacy focused

Lumo 2.0 runs entirely on Proton's secure European servers under super-strict Swiss privacy laws (even tougher than EU rules).

Your chats are protected with zero-access encryption, so even Proton can't peek at them. There's also a Ghost mode that wipes your conversations after you're done.

You get new persona options for more personalized chats and secure workspaces for storing info.

Lumo is free to use, but if you want extra features like Lumo Plus or Professional, Lumo Plus starts at $9.99 a month and Professional starts at $11.99 a month.