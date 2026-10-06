Proton says Lumo 2.0 rolled out with 127% improvement
Technology
Proton rolled out Lumo 2.0, the next-generation version of its privacy-focused AI chatbot. It's now way quicker and sharper.
Proton says it has recorded a 127% improvement in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, compared to Lumo 1.4, aiming to give ChatGPT some real competition.
Lumo 2.0 adds 0-access encryption
Lumo 2.0 brings new "fast" and "reasoning" modes for smoother chats, improved encrypted image processing, and smarter web search for real-time answers.
Built on Proton's European infrastructure, your conversations stay yours thanks to zero-access encryption and a Ghost mode that leaves no chat history behind.