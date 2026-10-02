Proton unveils Lumo 2.0, privacy-focused AI chatbot with web search

Proton (the folks behind ProtonMail) has announced Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot that's all about keeping your data safe while chatting or searching online.

Designed as a secure alternative to ChatGPT, Lumo 2.0 now lets you pick between quick replies and more detailed answers, and it handles both text and images better than before.

Real-time web search is built in for up-to-date information, and you can even control how much the AI remembers from your chats.