Proton unveils Lumo 2.0, privacy-focused AI chatbot with web search
Proton (the folks behind ProtonMail) has announced Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot that's all about keeping your data safe while chatting or searching online.
Designed as a secure alternative to ChatGPT, Lumo 2.0 now lets you pick between quick replies and more detailed answers, and it handles both text and images better than before.
Real-time web search is built in for up-to-date information, and you can even control how much the AI remembers from your chats.
Lumo 2.0 uses 0-access encryption
Privacy is still Proton's top priority: Lumo 2.0 uses zero-access encryption and stores this information locally, so only you can see your data.
There's also a "Ghost mode" that wipes conversations after each use, and your conversations, data, and inputs are not used to train the AI model, keeping your chats totally confidential across its security suite, which now includes its LLM.