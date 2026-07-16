Why publishers are suing Google
What's the story
A coalition of leading publishers has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, accusing it of illegally using millions of copyrighted books to train its Gemini artificial intelligence models. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in New York by Hachette Book Group, Cengage Learning, and Elsevier, along with best-selling author Scott Turow. The complaint describes Google's actions as "one of the most prolific infringements of copyrighted materials in history."
Allegations
Publishers say Google misused books across platforms
The publishers contend that Google misused books provided for limited services like Google Books, Google Play Books, and Google Scholar.
These platforms allowed certain uses such as showing searchable snippets or selling eBooks but not copying them to train commercial AI products.
The lawsuit further claims that despite knowing the legal risk, Google copied copyrighted books without permission or payment to train Gemini.
Legal awareness
Google flagged potential fines for copyright infringement
The lawsuit notes that Google was internally aware of the legal risks involved in its actions.
It even flagged potential fines in the range of "$10Bs-$100Bs" for using publisher-supplied texts without authorization.
The publishers argue that Google's actions are harming authors and the wider publishing industry, as AI-generated content could negatively impact book sales.
Market threat
Gemini could generate entire books in minutes, lawsuit says
The lawsuit highlights a specific example where Gemini could generate "a 100-page murder mystery set in a quiet seaside town filled with secrets, that substitutes for an original copyrighted murder mystery on which Gemini trained" in 20 minutes for just $0.39.
The publishers argue this kind of output is something no human author or publisher can compete with, further threatening the book market.
Copyright infringement
Larger trend of copyright litigation against AI companies
The lawsuit specifically mentions several books that were allegedly used without permission, including NK Jemisin's The Fifth Season and Lemony Snicket's Who Could That Be at This Hour?
This case is part of a larger trend of copyright litigation against AI developers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta.
Earlier this year, authors including Kazuo Ishiguro published a symbolic "empty" book protesting unauthorized AI use of their work.